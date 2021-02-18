FALLS TOWNSHIP >> The U.S. Marshals Florida Caribbean Regional Fugitive Task Force on Feb. 17 apprehended Shane Ferguson in the 2100 block of Triumph Road in Port St. Lucie, Florida.
Ferguson is wanted for the rape of a 13 year old child which occurred in Falls Township. Ferguson was also wanted for violation of his PA State Parole conditions.
Ferguson is presently at the St. Lucie County Detention Facility where he awaits extradition to Pennsylvania.
“Crimes against children diminish us all, as even their existence is an affront to civilized society," said Eric Gartner, U.S. Marshal for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania. "We are thankful to have been able to support Chief Whitney, the Falls Township Police Department, and the citizens of Bucks County in capturing the subject of this heinous crime so quickly.”
The Falls Township Police Department expressed appreciation for the assistance of the Bucks County Sheriff’s Office in transporting Ferguson back to Bucks County to face charges.