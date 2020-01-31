THEFT >> 2200 block of Polo Run Drive reported at 1:38 p.m. on Jan. 30. Complainant reported theft of bicycle from bike rack.
FRAUD >> 900 block of Kathy Dr. reported at 2:44 p.m. on Jan. 29. Complainant reported receiving a phone call advising them that they were approved for a loan but needed to deposit a check for $3,000 and purchase Walmart gift cards. It was determined that the check was fraudulent.
FRAUD >> 8800 block of Spruce Mill Dr. reported at 5:27 p.m. on Jan. 29. Complainant reported receiving a call from someone claiming to be from the San Antonio Police Department and stated that their social security number was frozen and needed to verify the information. The victim provided their personal information to the caller.
THEFT FROM VEHICLE >> 1900 block of Covington Rd. at the Lower Makefield Dog Park reported at 5:31 p.m. on Jan. 29. Three complainants reported their vehicles were entered with force (broken windows) and multiple items were taken from their vehicles.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >> 1400 block of Hidden Pond Dr. reported at 11 a.m. on Jan. 28. Complainant reported sometime overnight, unknown person(s) spray painted the vehicle.
COUNTERFEITING >> 700 block of Stony Hill Rd. at the Giant Food Store reported at 11 a.m. on Jan. 27. Loss Prevention reported four unknown males entered the store and split up. Two males went to one register and purchased $7.95 worth of items with a counterfeit $100 bill. The other two males attempted a similar purchase at a different register, but the clerk was able to identify the counterfeit $100 bill. The four men fled the scene. Investigation ongoing.
COUNTERFEITING >> 600 block of Stony Hill Rd. at Venezia Pizza reported at 5:45 p.m. on Jan. 27. Complainant reported three unknown men entered the store on Jan. 26 and purchased $7.95 worth of merchandise with a counterfeit $100 bill.
THEFT >> 2100 block of Polo Run Dr. reported at 1:40 p.m. on Jan. 27. Complainant reported theft of two locked bicycles from bike rack.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >> 1400 block of Woodside Rd. at Makefield Highlands Golf Club reported at 9:47 a.m. on Jan. 26. Complainant reported damage to 17th hole sometime overnight.
DRUG ARREST >> Canal Path and Black Rock Rd. reported at 10:14 p.m. on Jan. 26. Police on patrol observed a vehicle parked at the location with drug residue and paraphernalia in plain sight. Further investigation led to the arrest of an 18 year old man from Lower Makefield and an 18 year old man from Newtown for possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.
DUI ARREST >> Edgewood Rd. and Long Acre Lane. reported at 2:03 a.m. on Jan. 25. Police on patrol stopped a vehicle for violations. Further investigation led to the arrest of the 49 year old male driver from Lower Makefield for Driving Under the Influence.
THEFT >> West School Lane reported at 8:57 a.m. on Jan. 25. Complainant reported theft of packages on Jan. 24 and 25.