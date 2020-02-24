IDENTITY THEFT >> 200 block of Springdale Terrace reported at 10:58 a.m. on Feb. 18. Complainant reported unknown person(s) opened a Verizon Wireless account in their name.
IDENTITY THEFT >> 1600 block of S. Crescent Blvd. reported at 6:05 p.m. on Feb. 18. Complainant reported unknown person(s) opened several credit accounts in their name.
INDECENT EXPOSURE AND DRUG ARREST >> 200 block of Rock Run Road reported at 6:22 p.m. on Feb. 17. Police responded to the report of a man running around the woods naked. Further investigation led to the arrest of the 34 year-old man from Lower Makefield for indecent exposure, disorderly conduct, possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.
ATTEMPTED THEFT FROM VEHICLE >> 1300 block of Apple Blossom Dr. reported at 11:23 a.m. on Feb. 16. Complainant reported unknown person(s) entered the unlocked vehicle and rummaged through it. Nothing reported missing at this time.
WANTED PERSON >> Route 1 and Oxford Valley Rd. reported at 1:39 p.m. on Feb. 16. Police stopped a vehicle for violations. Further investigation led to the discovery of a warrant out of Bucks County Sheriff’s Office for a 50 year old man from Quakertown. He was taken into police custody.
RETAIL THEFT >> 1600 block of Big Oak Rd. at Kohl’s reported at 2:45 p.m. on Feb. 16. Loss Prevention reported three females entered the store and removed $329 worth of merchandise without paying.
COUNTERFEITING >> 600 block of Heacock Rd. at McCaffrey’s reported at 6:43 p.m. on Feb. 16. Complainant reported two unknown men passed a counterfeit $100 bill. The subjects also match the description of two men who passed counterfeit bills at Venezia Pizza on Jan. 27 and at Giant in Morrisville. Investigation ongoing.
COUNTERFEITING >> 600 block of Heacock Rd. at Rite Aid reported at 7:15 p.m. on Feb. 16. Complainant reported the same men from McCaffrey’s passed two counterfeit $100 bills at the store. Investigation ongoing.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >> 700 block of Gordon Dr. reported at 4:31 p.m. on Feb. 15. Complainant reported trespassers breaking out windows on the barn. Investigation ongoing.
WANTED PERSON >> 1900 block of Timber Lakes Dr. reported at 6:22 p.m. on Feb. 15. Police responded to the report of suspicious persons in the area. Further investigation led to the discovery of a warrant out of Bucks County Sheriff’s Office for a 42 year old female from Lower Makefield. She was taken into police custody.