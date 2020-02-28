THEFT FROM VEHICLE >> 600 block of Stony Hill Road at Yardley Bagel Café reported at 1:38 p.m. on Feb. 26. Complainant reported unknown person(s) broke the vehicle’s window and removed a purse containing a wallet and credit cards.
SOLICITORS >> Richard and Nancy roads reported at 2:27 p.m. on Feb. 26. Complainant reported solicitor for Green Star Company soliciting without a permit. The man was advised to cease soliciting until a permit was obtained.
ATTEMPTED FRAUD >> 1000 block of Roelofs Road reported at 3:09 p.m. on Feb. 25. Complainant reported receiving a phone call that a family member was in police custody in Florida and they needed to wire $24,000. Complainant recognized this as a scam.
CREDIT CARD FRAUD >> 2200 block of Jase Dr. reported at 9 a.m. on Feb. 24. Complainant reported unauthorized use of a credit card in the amount of $403.75.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >> 2000 block of E. Wellington Rd. reported at 10:46 a.m. on Feb. 23. Complainant reported damage to the mailbox sometime overnight.
DUI ARREST >> Oxford Valley Road at Shell Station reported at 1:39 on Feb. 22. Police responded to the report of disorderly subjects at the location. Further investigation led to the arrest of the 30 year old female driver from Trevose for Driving Under the Influence.
HIT & RUN ARREST >> 1600 block of Big Oak Road in Oxford Oaks Shopping Center reported at 11:52 a.m. on Feb. 22. Police responded to the report of a hit & run at the location. A witness was able to get pictures of the striking vehicle. With further investigation, police were able to identify the driver. The 39 year old man from Morrisville will be be summonsed for an Accident Involving Damage, Failure to Stop, Give Info and Render Aid, Reckless Driving and Driving While DUI Suspended.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >> 1300 block of Apple Blossom Dr. reported at 6:57 a.m. on Feb. 21. Complainant reported unknown person(s) spray painted their vehicle.