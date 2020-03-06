BURGLARY >> Glenolden Rd. reported at 3:58 p.m. on March 5. Complainant reported unknown person(s) forced entry into the residence via a rear door and removed jewelry.
CREDIT CARD FRAUD >> 400 block of Honeysuckle Court reported at 2:57 p.m. on March 4. Complainant reported unknown person(s) used their Amazon account and credit card to place an order.
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT >> 1700 block of N. Dove Rd. reported at 5:29 a.m. on March 3. Complainant reported theft of 2013 Ford Focus from the parking lot.
WANTED PERSON >> Big Oak and Oxford Valley roads reported at 1:46 p.m. on March 3. Police on patrol stopped a vehicle for violations. Further investigation led to the discovery that the driver had several warrants, including one out of Bucks County Sheriff’s Office. The 51 year old man from Levittown was taken into police custody.
FRAUD >> Fairway Dr. reported at 4:50 p.m. on March 3. Complainant reported unknown person(s) intercepted an e-check meant for them and cashed it.
FRAUD >> 1200 block of Landmark Rd. reported at 2:20 p.m. on March 1. Complainant reported unknown person was added to their Zelle account and then an unauthorized transfer of $3,500 was made.
FRAUD >> 2000 block of Dawn Ln. reported at 1:20 a.m. on Feb. 29. Complainant reported falling victim to a rental scam on Craigslist.
THEFT FROM VEHICLE >> Fairway Dr. reported at 7:09 a.m. on Feb. 29. Complainant reported unknown person(s) in their vehicle. Suspect fled after being confronted. Pocket knife reported missing.
THEFT FROM VEHICLE >> Fairway Dr. reported at 8:47 a.m. on Feb. 29. Complainant reported unknown person(s) entered the unlocked vehicle and removed loose change.
THEFT FROM VEHICLE >> Fairway Dr. reported at 1:37 p.m. on Feb. 29. Complainant reported unknown person(s) entered the unlocked vehicle and removed loose change.
ATTEMPTED THEFT FROM VEHICLE >> Fairway Dr. reported at 7 p.m. on Feb. 29. Complainant reported unknown person(s) entered the unlocked vehicle and rummaged through it. Nothing reported missing at this time.
TRAFFIC OFFENSE >> 500 block of W. Trenton Ave. reported at 9:15 p.m. on Feb. 29. Police stopped a vehicle for violations. Further investigation led to the discovery of counterfeit registration documents. The 29 year old man from Philadelphia will be summonsed for counterfeit documents.
ACCIDENT & DUI ARREST >> Big Oak and Pine Grove roads reported at 8:17 a.m. on Feb. 29. Police responded to the report of a hit & run accident at the location. Further investigation led to the arrest of a 49 year woman from Hamilton, N.J., for Driving Under the Influence and related charges.
THEFT >> 2000 block of Polo Run Dr. reported at 5:54 p.m. on Feb. 28. Complainant reported theft of two secured bicycles from a bike rack.