FRAUD >> 400 block of Kathy Drive reported at 1:30 p.m. on Feb. 6. Complainant reported receiving a phone call advising them their social security number was compromised and to wire $900 for a new number.
ATTEMPTED THEFT FROM VEHICLE >> 1400 block of Wheatsheaf Rd. reported at 9:33 a.m. on Feb. 5. Complainant reported surveillance camera captured an unknown person attempt to open their locked vehicle.
ATTEMPTED THEFT FROM VEHICLE >> 1500 block of Old Farm Ct. reported at 12:06 p.m. on Feb. 5. Complainant reported surveillance camera captured an unknown person attempt to open their locked vehicles.
COUNTERFEITING >> 1600 block of Big Oak Rd. at Shop Rite reported at 10:24 a.m. on Feb. 4. Loss Prevention reported a counterfeit $100 bill was passed on Jan. 26.
FRAUD >> 800 block of River Rd. reported at 11:40 a.m. on Feb. 4. Complainant reported after signing up for secret shopper, they received an email and released personal information before realizing it was a scam.
THEFT FROM VEHICLE >> 1500 block of David Ter. reported at 11:21 a.m. on Feb. 3. Complainant reported sometime overnight, unknown person(s) entered the unlocked vehicle and removed loose change.
RETAIL THEFT >> 1600 block of Big Oak Rd. at Kohl’s reported at 2:22 p.m. on Feb. 3. Loss Prevention reported unknown female removed $119.98 worth of merchandise without paying on Jan. 31 and two unknown females removed $478.85 worth of merchandise without paying on Jan. 25.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >> Buckingham Way and Penn Valley Terrace reported at 12:58 p.m. on Feb. 2. Complainant reported graffiti in the roadway. It has since been cleaned up by Towns Against Graffiti (TAG).
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >> 1100 block of Temple Dr. reported at 2:59 p.m. on Feb. 2. Complainant reported the residence was egged.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >> 1400 block of Woodside Rd. at Makefield Highlands Golf Course reported at 9:56 a.m. on Feb. 1. Complainant reported unknown person(s) removed ten wooden fence posts and threw them onto Woodside Rd.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >> 1000 block of Buckingham Way reported at 1:20 p.m. on Feb. 2. Complainant reported graffiti in the driveway. It has since been cleaned up by Towns Against Graffiti (TAG).
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >> 1000 block of Buckingham Way reported at 1:36 p.m. on Feb. 2. Complainant reported graffiti in the roadway. It has since been cleaned up by Towns Against Graffiti (TAG).
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >> 900 block of Sandy Run Rd. reported at 5:07 p.m. on Feb. 2. Complainant reported sometime overnight, unknown person(s) egged their vehicle.
ATTEMPTED FRAUD >> South Homestead Dr. reported at 2:35 p.m. on Jan. 31. Complainant reported receiving an email regarding an Amazon order they did not place. Upon contacting the phone number, the complainant was advised to pay the invoice with eBay gift cards. The complainant recognized this as a scam and terminated the phone call.