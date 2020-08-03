Lansdale, PA (19446)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low near 70F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low near 70F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 90%.