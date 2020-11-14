NEWTOWN >> College students can make the most of winter break – and save a tidy sum on tuition – by earning up to eight credits in just four weeks during Winter Session at Bucks County Community College.
Registration is underway for online classes beginning Monday, December 21 and ending Sunday, January 17. Credits easily transfer to most four-year colleges and universities, enabling students to work toward their degrees at a lower tuition rate – just $165 a credit for Bucks County residents – and transfer credits back to their home school. Students with a satisfactory academic standing can take up to two courses during Winter Session.
Bucks is one of the few colleges in the region offering the highly concentrated academic term. It’s the perfect way to catch up on required courses, get ahead for the spring semester, or retake a course from the fall. There are 51 courses offered with 69 total sections, including Introductory Accounting, Basic Human Anatomy, Effective Speaking, U.S. History, English Composition I, and many more.
All courses are offered completely online, allowing motivated students to study from the warmth and safety of home. Students can look up courses and register online at www.bucks.edu/winter. Registration must be completed by December 20, and payment is due in full at time of registration.
For more information, visit www.bucks.edu/winter, call 215-968-8100, or e-mail registrar@bucks.edu.