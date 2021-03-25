DOYLESTOWN >> The public is invited to join the League of Women Voters of Bucks County for the last in a series of roundtable presentations about the breadth and depth of the problem of hunger and food insecurity in Bucks County.
The free, virtual information presentation and Q and A occurs on Saturday, April 10 from 10:30 a.m. to noon. Register at https://bit.ly/HungerSeries.
Attendees will hear from people committed to raising awareness and actively engaged in addressing the needs of hunger and food insecurity. The April 10 program, "Hunger Crisis: It Doesn't Have to be So," will identify how people can address the problem.
Helping attendees to understand both the complexities of and opportunities for food pantries, as well as strategies to see that pantries can offer nutritious food, will be Madelaine (Maddie) Burgess, Food Pantry Manager at the Bucks County Housing Group and Co-Chair of the Hunger and Nutrition Coalition of Bucks County. Cathy Snyder, food justice advocate and Executive Director and Founder, Rolling Harvest Food Rescue, will help attendees understand her unique organization and how it is important in the chain of help to mitigate food insecurity for many Bucks County residents.
Adding to the discussion and the hopes for successful advocacy to establish good policy and programs to diminish and control the growth of hunger and food insecurity in Bucks County, will be Kathy Fisher, Policy Director for the Greater Philadelphia Coalition Against Hunger. Liz Fritsch, LWVBC member, will moderate the discussion.
What is proposed legislation relevant to solving these problems? How does Bucks County compare with Pennsylvania at large? Are our elected officials fully aware of the challenges people are facing from hunger? What can people do to address these problems? What are effective ways to advocate?
Learn answers to these questions and more on April 10. Register for this free program at https://bit.ly/HungerSeries. After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing the information needed to listen on April 10. The program will be recorded and available at the League of Women Voters of Bucks County’s YouTube channel and @LWVBucksCounty on Facebook.
Visit the League's YouTube channel to view the recordings of the two previous roundtable presentations on hunger and food insecurity.