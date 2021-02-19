DOYLESTOWN >> The League of Women Voters of Bucks County is offering a series of free virtual panel discussions on hunger and food insecurity in Bucks County. The first in the Food Insecurity and Hunger in Bucks County series is Saturday, March 6 at 10:30 a.m. The public is invited to join in and participate in any or all of the sessions.
The first session topic is "Hungry Families: The Problem, the People, and the Unmet Needs." Nonprofit leaders on the front lines of addressing food insecurity in Bucks County will discuss the issue, with time for attendees' questions.
The other programs are Saturday, March 20 from 10:30 a.m. to noon and Saturday, April 10 from 10:30 a.m. to noon. To register for any of the programs, go to https://bit.ly/HungerSeries. After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar. Once registered, you can attend any or all three of the series.
The March 6 program will include guest speaker Tim Philpot, Director of Financial Stability & Health at United Way of Bucks County. Tim oversees the United Way’s investments in fighting food insecurity and homelessness. He is the project lead for United Way’s annual “Bucks Knocks Out Hunger” campaign and is the Secretary for the Hunger Nutrition Coalition of Bucks County. A self-professed “data geek,” Tim has an affinity for program evaluation and data gathering. He holds a Master’s Degree in Psychology from Villanova University.
Heather Foor will be a panelist on March 6 as well. Heather oversees the Bucks County Opportunity Council's food program along with the emergency and economic self-sufficiency programs. She is the Co-Chair of the Hunger Nutrition Coalition of Bucks County. Heather was instrumental in implementing the Fresh Connect Bucks County program, a distribution of fresh produce that takes place weekly at three locations. She holds a Bachelor's Degree in Finance from Indiana University of Pennsylvania.
Kristin Chapin will bring her 20 years of experience in the nonprofit sector to the March 6 panel. She currently serves as the Associate Director for the YWCA Bucks County where she is responsible for aligning program and resource development with the organization’s mission, vision and values. Kristin holds a Bachelor of Arts in Criminal Justice, Minor in Psychology from Temple University and a Master of Science in Nonprofit Leadership from LaSalle University.
At the March 20 program, panelists will focus on Too Hungry to Learn: Food Insecurity in our Schools. The third session on April 10 will address the Hunger Crisis: It Does Not Have to Be So. LWVBC will be adding details, as confirmed, to their website at www.lwvbucks.org. For more information, contact the League at 215-230-9986 or email lwvbuckspa@gmail.com.