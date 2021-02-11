DOYLESTOWN >> The League of Women Voters of Bucks County has announced the launch of their "Get Out & Vote PSA Contest" for Bucks County students.
The league asks student contestants to create one-minute public service announcement videos that highlight the importance of voting in local elections.
The top prize is $500, the second prize is $250, and the third prize is $100. The deadline to submit an entry for the Get Out & Vote contest is Wednesday, March 10.
LWVBC will announce the winners on April 12, 2021. Interested students can find the contest entry at http://bit.ly/StudentVideoEntry, and the contest details are at http://bit.ly/StudentVideoRules.
LWVBC's Get Out the Vote Committee created the contest to help younger voters understand how the outcomes of municipal elections impact their day to day lives and how important their votes are.
The turnout for municipal elections is considerably lower than other elections. The primary elections ahead of municipal elections, such as the one coming up on May 18, 2021, likely will have an even more drastic reduction in turnout. Typically fewer than 15% of eligible voters vote in municipal primaries, leaving many races decided by a slim number of votes.
The offices at stake in a municipal election include school board directors who make decisions affecting our children's education. Township supervisors and mayors who make decisions about our parks and streets, judges, and district attorneys that make decisions on how our laws are enforced, are among the many ballot choices that have a real impact on quality of life.
The deadline to register or make changes to a voter registration for this May 18 municipal primary election is May 3, 2021. Visit VotesPA.com to find registration information. Independent voters will be able to participate in this May 18 election and vote on the constitutional amendments on their ballots.
Membership in the League of Women Voters of Bucks County is open to everyone 16 years of age and older. Visit LWVBucks.org to learn more.