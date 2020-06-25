DOYLESTOWN >> For the first time, the rainbow Pride Flag is being flown outside the Bucks County Administration Building in recognition of Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender and Queer Pride Month.
The flag was raised late Tuesday afternoon, June 23 by youth from Planned Parenthood’s Rainbow Room in Doylestown in commemoration of the 1969 Stonewall uprising in New York that gave rise to organized efforts to outlaw discriminatory laws and practices against LGBTQ+ people in the United States.
It will continue to fly beneath the Stars and Stripes outside the building through the end of June.
Among those present at the flag-raising ceremony were County Commissioners Diane M. Ellis-Marseglia and Bob Harvie, State Sen. Steve Santarsiero, Doylestown Mayor Ron Strouse and Yardley Borough Council President David Bria.
In brief remarks before the flag-raising, Marlene Pray, director and founder of Planned Parenthood’s Rainbow Room, noted that the original rainbow Pride Flag has been altered to include black and brown stripes in recognition of LGBTQ+ people of color who have been subjected to additional discrimination.
“It’s true, the flag wasn’t first designed to represent the color of people’s skin, but it’s about inclusion and acceptance,” Pray said. “Until black and brown people feel comfortable in LGBTQ+ spaces, the flag isn’t inclusive without those stripes. It’s a sign of solidarity.”
Pray said the flag had been given to the Rainbow Room in February by Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman after being flown at the State Capitol grounds in Harrisburg. She thanked the Bucks County Commissioners for inviting the youth to raise the flag for the first time on county government grounds.
“As we take time this month to recognize Pride Month, we also recommit ourselves to fighting for the rights of LGBTQ+ people and a more just society for all,” she said.