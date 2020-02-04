LOWER MAKEFIELD >> State Rep. Perry Warren announced he will host an outreach event to explain what residents need to know about REAL ID, and he and his staff will provide information on U.S. Census Bureau jobs.
Warren’s outreach event will be held from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 11 at the Lower Makefield Community Center, 1550 Oxford Valley Road, Yardley.
“We are partnering with representatives from PennDOT to host an information session designed to help residents understand what REAL ID is and if they need one,” said Warren, D-Bucks. “We will also provide information on the hundreds of thousands of temporary positions the U.S. Census Bureau is attempting to fill across the country – including positions in Bucks County and around the region.”
Starting in October 2020, traditional Pennsylvania driver’s licenses will no longer be acceptable identification to board domestic commercial flights or enter secure federal buildings and military installations. In nine months, residents will need a REAL ID-compliant Pennsylvania driver’s license or another form of federally acceptable identification (such as a valid passport or military ID) to fly or enter secure federal buildings.
Residents will not be able to apply for a REAL ID at the outreach event. The event serves as an information session to provide residents with the details they need to decide if they want to pursue applying for a REAL ID.
For more information, residents can contact Warren’s office at 215-493-5420.