BUCKS COUNTY >> State Senator Steve Santarsiero (D-10) has announced that 26 area fire, rescue, and EMS will receive $535,425 in funding to offset expenses related to COVID-19, under the COVID-19 Crisis Fire, Rescue and EMS grant from the Office of State Fire Commissioner (OSFC).
“Our fire, rescue, and EMS workers dedicate themselves to serving our communities and have been on the frontlines of keeping us healthy and safe, long before this pandemic started,” said Sen. Santarsiero. “These funding awards are critical to supporting the efforts of these brave men and women, who have continued to respond to the needs of our community, often with diminished resources, during these unprecedented times.”
The funding awards in Senate District 10 are as follows:
- Chalfont Chemical Fire Engine Company: $25,342
- Doylestown Fire Co. No. 1: $25,342
- Dublin Volunteer Fire Company: $24,520
- Fairless Hills Volunteer Fire Co.: $23,973
- Falls Township Fire Company #1: $25,342
- Haycock Fire Company No 1: $23,973
- Hilltown Township Volunteer Fire Company: $25,342
- Levittown Fire Company 1 Falls Township: $25,342
- Morrisville Fire Company: $23,836
- New Hope Eagle Fire Company: $11,094
- Newtown Fire Association: $25,068
- Newtown Township: $11,094
- Ottsville Volunteer Fire Company: $24,931
- Perkasie Fire Company No. 1: $24,931
- Plumsteadville Volunteer Fire Company: $25,342
- Point Pleasant Fire Company: $23,151
- Silverdale Volunteer Fire Company: $23,562
- Tullytown Fire Company: $23,425
- Upper Makefield Fire Company: $25,068
- Levittown-Fairless Hills Rescue Squad: $5,856
- Central Bucks Ambulance and Rescue Unit: $15,048
- Chalfont Emergency Medical Services, Inc. $15,048
- Grand View Hospital: $15,048
- Newtown American Legion Ambulance Squad, Inc.: $15,048
- Point Pleasant Plumsteadville EMS: $14,945
- Yardley-Makefield Emergency Unit: $13,754
For more information on the COVID-19 Crisis Fire, Rescue and EMS grants, visit the OSFC website.