BENSALEM >> On February 14 at 5:58 a.m. Bensalem Police responded for the report of a burglary in progress at the Home Depot located on Rockihill Dr.
As officers arrived, the suspect, Ryan McLinden of Philadelphia, was making his way to the roof in an attempt to elude police.
Fire apparatus from Nottingham Fire Company responded to assist officers in accessing the roof.
K-9 Bowie, along with officers, made their way to the roof where K-9 Bowie quickly located the suspect hiding in between the HVAC units.
McLinden was taken into custody without incident, arraigned by Judge Falcone and remanded to Bucks County Prison. Bail was set at $100,000, at 10 percent.