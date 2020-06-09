DOYLESTOWN >> Five thousand Bucks County residents have now been confirmed with COVID-19 since the first cases of the pandemic were diagnosed three months ago.
The overall case total for Bucks reached 5,007 today as 36 positive cases were added for Sunday and Monday. The two-day average of 18 cases per day is still extremely low compared to even two weeks ago, with the rate of community spread consistently less than 10 percent of the total.
Four more deaths were reported since Saturday: three men and one woman ranging in age from 64 to 95, all with underlying health conditions. One was a resident of a long-term care facility.
Of the 36 new cases, 14 were the result of household contacts, eight are residents of long-term care facilities, three were from work contacts, three were attributed to pure community spread, two occurred in healthcare settings and six were unable to be interviewed immediately.
Nine of the infections reported were delayed transfer cases involving Bucks County residents diagnosed in other jurisdictions that no longer are considered infectious.
Ninety-three Bucks coronavirus patients remain hospitalized, 17 of them in critical condition and on ventilators. A total of 475 county residents who have tested positive for the coronavirus have died, while 1,948 are confirmed to have recovered.
Statistics, charts and other coronavirus-related information can be found on the county’s data portal: https://covid19-bucksgis.hub.arcgis.com.