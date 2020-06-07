DOYLESTOWN >> The Bucks County Department of Health on June 6 reported 33 new COVID-19 cases, one-third of them traced to a person who spread the virus at recent beach house gatherings at the Jersey Shore.
Of the 33 new cases reported, 11 have been traced to contact with a New Jersey resident who attended multiple house gatherings at the shore during the past two weeks. One Bucks County case reported on June 6 has also been traced to that individual, said Dr. David Damsker, director of the Bucks County Health Department.
Damsker said there are likely to be additional infections among family member of the new cases resulting from these gatherings, which place indoors and not on the beach itself.
Damsker reminded the public to remain careful to take proper precautions in public, especially now that Pennsylvania has moved into the yellow phase and more businesses and activities are open. He said it is especially important to wear face coverings when attending small gatherings involving people who are not members of the same household.
“This is exactly why we can’t let our guard down now, even if it feels `safe’ to be at the beach,” Damsker said. “One unlucky exposure can lead to a large cascade of cases down the line. We want everyone to enjoy the warmer weather and have fun, but let’s keep in mind that COVID is still circulating in the community at baseline levels.”
Today’s new cases involved 19 household contacts, including those from the New Jersey gatherings, three residents or workers at long-term care facilities, three instances of pure community spread, two work contacts and one associated with a healthcare setting. Five of the infected individuals were not able to be interviewed today.
Four of today’s 33 cases were reported belatedly to the health department and are so old that they are no longer considered infectious. Any deaths occurring over the weekend will be reported on Monday.
Ninety-seven Bucks coronavirus patients remain hospitalized, 17 of them in critical condition and on ventilators. Of 4,972 residents who have tested positive during the pandemic, 1,941 are confirmed to have recovered.
Statistics, charts and other coronavirus-related information can be found on the county’s data portal: https://covid19-bucksgis.hub.arcgis.com.