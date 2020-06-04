DOYLESTOWN >> Over the past two days, Bucks County reported 51 more cases of COVID-19. However, at least 17 of those cases are so old they are no longer infectious.
Of 39 new cases reported on June 3 by the Bucks County Health Department, 17 were “delayed transfer” cases from Philadelphia – infections of Bucks County residents that were confirmed in Philadelphia, but not reported to Bucks until weeks later.
Excluding those numbers, the county had a total of 34 cases reported Monday and Tuesday, June 1 and 2, an average of 17 per day. Five deaths were also reported over the two-day period – two of them from more than two weeks ago.
The county’s case count remains low on a day when Gov. Tom Wolf announced that he would be ending his stay-at-home order on June 5. The stay-at-home order only applies to counties still in the restrictive “red” phase of Wolf’s three-tiered reopening plan.
All Pennsylvania counties are expected by Friday, June 5 to be in either the partially open yellow phase of Wolf’s plan or the relatively unfettered green phase, in which all businesses are permitted to operate on some level, along with many modest-scale social activities.
“I remind Pennsylvanians that yellow means caution and even in the green phase everyone needs to take precautions to keep themselves and their communities healthy,” the governor said.
Of the 51 cases reported Monday and Tuesday, 12 were from household contacts, nine are residents of long-term care facilities, six were spread at healthcare settings, four were from work contacts, four resulted from pure community spread, and 16 were not able to be interviewed immediately, most of them the older cases transferred from Philadelphia.
The five deaths occurred among people 65 or older with underlying health conditions. All were residents of long-term care facilities.
Statistics, charts and other coronavirus-related information can be found on the county’s data portal: https://covid19-bucksgis.hub.arcgis.com.