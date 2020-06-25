DOYLESTOWN >> Twenty-seven new COVID-19 infections, one delayed report that no longer is infectious, and one death attributed to the coronavirus were reported on June 24 by the Bucks County Health Department.
Of the 28 cases added to the county’s total of 5,311, eight infections occurred in other states, six are residents of long-term care facilities, five resulted from household contacts, two were attributed to pure community spread, one was transmitted at a workplace and six were unable to be immediately interviewed.
“Multiple cases today were infected due to out-of-state travel,” said Health Department Director Dr. David Damsker. “Unlike much of the pandemic where Southeastern Pennsylvania was a ‘hot spot,’ Bucks County now has fewer cases than many of the places people are traveling to. Please continue practicing caution when leaving the area.”
The death of a 62-year-old man who had underlying health conditions was attributed to COVID-19, the health department reported.
His death pushed the number of Bucks County deaths blamed on COVID-19 to 504, of which 404 have been residents of long-term care facilities. A total of 3,333 patients are confirmed to have recovered.
Seventy-seven patients remain hospitalized, 11 of them in critical condition and on ventilators.
Statistics, charts and other coronavirus-related information can be found on the county’s data portal: https://covid19-bucksgis.hub.arcgis.com.