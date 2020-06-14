DOYLESTOWN >> Bucks County’s level of new COVID-19 infections remained low on June 12, as 16 positive cases were reported, four of them too old to still be infectious.
Despite the county’s continued success in limiting the spread of coronavirus, Bucks was not among the eight counties that will be allowed to move from the yellow stage to green next week under Gov. Tom Wolf’s reopening plan.
Those counties – Dauphin, Franklin, Huntingdon, Luzerne, Monroe, Perry, Pike and Schuylkill – are all located far from Southeast Pennsylvania, where many of the remaining 13 yellow counties are located.
Those 13 counties include Berks, Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Erie, Lackawanna, Lancaster, Lebanon, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, Philadelphia and Susquehanna counties.
Two Bucks County lawmakers said on June 12 that Wolf’s office had told them Bucks would be allowed to move into green on June 26, barring any spikes in new infections over the coming week.
Of the 16 cases reported in Bucks County, five were spread through household contacts, three were community spread, two are long-term care residents, and one was spread at a workplace. Five were unable to be interviewed immediately.
Four of the cases were delayed reports from more than two weeks ago, meaning they are no longer considered infectious.
One death was reported – a 76-year-old man with underlying health conditions who lived in a long-term care facility. A total of 485 Bucks County residents who have tested positive for COVID-19 have died, while 2,226 are confirmed to have recovered.
Eighty-seven Bucks County coronavirus patients are hospitalized, 14 of them in critical condition and on ventilators.
Statistics, charts and other coronavirus-related information can be found on the county’s data portal: https://covid19-bucksgis.hub.arcgis.com.