DOYLESTOWN >> The Bucks County Health Department reported 131 additional COVID-19 cases over the past three days (July 28 to 30), an average of almost 44 per day. Fifty-four of those 131 cases – more than 40 percent – were delayed reports that no longer are considered infectious.
The health department also reported the county’s third COVID-19 death of July: a 61-year-old woman with a history of underlying health conditions who died on Tuesday.
Hospitalizations, meanwhile, remain low. Nineteen county residents are in hospitals for treatment of the coronavirus, three of them in critical condition and on ventilators.
Of the 131 cases reported from July 28 to 30, 46 were infected by household contacts, 20 were infected while out of state, 19 were attributed to community spread, 13 are residents or employees of long-term care facilities, eight were infected at non-medical workplaces, four are healthcare workers and 21 were unable to be interviewed immediately.
The Pennsylvania Department of Health, meanwhile, announced on July 29 that it is seeing significant increases in coronavirus cases among younger people, especially 19- to 24-year-olds.
In Southeast Pennsylvania, for instance, the 19 to 24 age group accounted for about 5 percent of all COVID-19 cases in April. In July, almost 19 percent of all cases have been in that age group. The state health department said it had sent an alert to healthcare providers about the changing COVID-19 demographics it is seeing.
In Bucks County, the median age of infection is 53, while the median age of death is 82.
“While the case trends have seen a modest shift to younger adults recently, along with that we continue to see milder courses of disease,” said Bucks County Health Department Director Dr. David Damsker. “It’s encouraging to realize that while our counts have risen slightly over the last month, the hospitalization rates have fallen.”
Bucks County now has had 6,456 residents test positive for COVID-19 during the pandemic. A total of 513 deaths have been attributed to the virus, including 410 long-term care residents, while 5,298 are confirmed to have recovered.
Statistics, charts and other coronavirus-related information can be found on the county’s data portal: https://covid19-bucksgis.hub.arcgis.com.