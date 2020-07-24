DOYLESTOWN >> The Bucks County Health Department reported 124 COVID-19 infections on July 21, 22 and 23. That total includes 47 deleted-report cases that are at least two weeks old and no longer considered infectious.
The daily average of roughly 41 is a level not seen in Bucks County since mid-May.
Health Department Director Dr. David Damsker said he believes the county is still experiencing the effects of travel, house parties and social gatherings dating to the July 4 weekend, and people who were infected at those gatherings passing the virus along to family members.
The largest single source of new infections was people spreading the virus within households. More than one-third of the cases reported over the past three days resulted from household contacts.
Of the 124 cases, 48 were spread within households, 25 were out-of-state infections, 10 were attributed to pure community spread, four are residents or employees at long-term care facilities, four are healthcare workers, two were infected in other workplaces, and 31 were unable to complete a full interview immediately.
No new deaths were attributed to the coronavirus this week, leaving the death toll for July at two. Twenty-three Bucks County COVID patients are hospitalized, three of them in critical condition and on ventilators.
“The positive news is that hospitalizations remain low,” Damsker said. “Clearly we are still seeing the effects of people who traveled or went to social gatherings over the July 4 holiday and are now passing the infections along to family members. Many of our reported cases are more than two weeks old, so hopefully we will be seeing the numbers starting to drop again soon.”
Bucks County now has had 6,171 residents test positive for COVID-19 during the pandemic. A total of 512 deaths have been attributed to the virus, including 410 long-term care residents, while 4,787 are confirmed to have recovered.
The median age of those who have been infected in Bucks is 54, while the median age of death is 82.
Statistics, charts and other coronavirus-related information can be found on the county’s data portal: https://covid19-bucksgis.hub.arcgis.com.