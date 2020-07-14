DOYLESTOWN >> Bucks County averaged 22 new COVID-19 infections between Friday, July 10 to and Monday, July 13, maintaining a low baseline of cases for another weekend. Out-of-state travel and infections spread within households continued to account for the largest numbers of new cases.
The Bucks County Health Department reported 88 new infections from Friday through Monday, with an additional 20 delayed-report cases that no longer are considered infectious.
Of the 108 total cases, 34 were from household contacts, 25 were infected while out of state, 18 were attributed to pure community spread, 10 are residents or workers at long-term care facilities, four were infected at non-medical workplaces, two are healthcare workers, and 15 were unable to be interviewed immediately.
“We’re continuing to do well here in Bucks County,” said Dr. David Damsker, director of the county health department. “Our baseline numbers have remained relatively static, even though we still have cases related to travel.”
Health officials also reported the county’s first death resulting from the coronavirus this month: a 96-year-old women who lived in a long-term care facility and had underlying health conditions.
Bucks County now has had 5,762 residents test positive for COVID-19 during the pandemic. A total of 511 deaths have been attributed to the virus, including 409 long-term care residents, while 4,047 are confirmed to have recovered.
The median age of those who have been infected in Bucks is 55, while the median age of death is 82.
A total of 31 Bucks County patients remain hospitalized – less than half the total of a week ago – four of them in critical condition and on ventilators.
Statistics, charts and other coronavirus-related information can be found on the county’s data portal: https://covid19-bucksgis.hub.arcgis.com.