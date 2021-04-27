DOYLESTOWN >> Bucks County will resume administering the single-dose Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine this week, now that a temporary national suspension of J&J has been lifted.
Federal officials removed the two-week ban on Friday, April 24 after an advisory committee concluded that the vaccine’s benefits far outweighed the minuscule chances of developing serious blood clots.
The pause, imposed April 13, came just as the county’s Warwick Square vaccination site was gearing up to give more than 20,000 J&J doses the Bucks County Health Department had received.
That campaign began rolling anew on April 27, part of a week in which 18,000 vaccination appointments have been scheduled at the five county-operated mass clinics in Bucks.
“J&J is an important part of the vaccine response, and the benefits have been shown to greatly outweigh any potential risks,” said Dr. David Damsker, director of the Bucks County Health Department. “I encourage everyone 18 and up to get vaccinated with any of the three available vaccines as soon as possible, and those who are 16 and 17 years old to get the Pfizer vaccine.”
Damsker said the risk of being hospitalized with severe disease “drops to extremely low levels after someone is fully vaccinated, while also lowering your risk of spreading the virus.”
Since mid-February, more than 95,000 doses of vaccine have been administered at the county’s sites, part of 390,687 given by all providers through last week.
A total of 155,824 people have been fully vaccinated in Bucks County, along with 92,536 who have received partial vaccinations. That means a number of people equivalent to 49.5 percent of the county’s adult population has received at least one dose of vaccine here.
The return of J&J to the vaccine arsenal means more people in underserved communities will be vaccinated in the coming weeks.
The county’s vaccination contractor, AMI Expeditionary Healthcare, will send a mobile vaccination unit to three homeless shelters over the next three days, hoping to vaccinate 170 residents and staff. County health department strike teams, meanwhile, will use J&J to inoculate hundreds of homebound people and residents of Housing Authority properties.
The use of J&J means that mobile providers will not have to make return trips to administer second doses.
There was also encouraging news on the COVID-19 infection front, as the number of new cases reported in Bucks County dropped by 20 percent last week.
The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported 1,579 new positive cases in Bucks last week, bringing the pandemic total to 57,559. That was almost 400 fewer than the week before.
The seven-day average fell to 230 cases per day, down from 286 the previous week, while hospitalizations fell to 97, a 16 percent drop. The state reported 18 deaths in Bucks last week, raising the pandemic death toll to 1,230.
Statistics, charts, links to state health department data and other coronavirus-related information can be found on the county’s data portal: https://covid19-bucksgis.hub.arcgis.com