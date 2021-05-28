DOYLESTOWN >> County officials on Friday, May 28 welcomed the unofficial start of summer with a short program honoring heroes from Bucks County who gave their lives in military service.
“Bucks County has a rich history of honoring our war dead,” said Dan Fraley, Director of Veteran Affairs. “We are here this morning to continue this rich tradition, and support those who gave the ultimate sacrifice.”
One of the nation’s oldest counties, Bucks County has had residents serve in every major American conflict since the Revolutionary War.
Highlighting contemporary military engagements, Fraley noted that 137 county residents were killed during the Vietnam War, 37 in the Korean War and 18 in Iraq and Afghanistan.
“This Memorial Day Weekend, it is our duty to honor the sacrifices of the men and women who have fought and died for the freedoms and opportunities we all enjoy, and that make the United States the greatest country in the world,” said Commissioner Gene DiGirolamo.
In her remarks, Commissioners’ Chair Diane Ellis-Marseglia noted that Memorial Day traces its roots to Decoration Day – a day of remembrance for those killed in the Civil War during which the fallen soldiers’ graves would be decorated.
She said she visited a cemetery earlier in the day to pay her respects to the county’s war dead, and suggested others take time out of their weekend to do the same.
Commissioner Bob Harvie called on county residents to reflect this weekend on shared history, and to let the sacrifices of those who died for this country bind its people together.
Central to the kickoff event was the activation of the World War I Memorial Fountain at the corner of Broad and Main streets in Doylestown. Dedicated on Memorial Day 1922, the eight-sided fountain is topped by a life-sized bronze statue depicting two soldiers of the era, one injured man tending to another.
At the symbolic “command” of the Board of County Commissioners, water began once again to flow from spigots beneath the statue. The fountain will operate through summer and into the fall.
Also in attendance for the ceremony was Vietnam veteran Richard Gresko. Fraley recognized the Newtown resident in his closing remarks, telling how Gresko saved the lives of three fellow Marines during an ambush when he covered an enemy’s grenade with his body.
Gresko was awarded the Navy Cross and two Purple Hearts for his service.
He received a standing ovation from the dozens of county employees, officials and others in attendance.
The ceremony closed with a rendition of “America the Beautiful” performed by Treasurer Kris Ballerini, followed by “Taps” and finally the securing of the colors by Marine Corps League Color Guard based in out of Jamison.