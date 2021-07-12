BRISTOL BOROUGH >> Officers responded to Roosevelt Street for the report of a disorderly individual at approximately 7:30 p.m. on July 11.
The subject, Arthur Knauss, age 45, of Bristol Borough, was intoxicated and was fighting with several individuals when police arrived.
Officers placed the suspect under arrest and transported him to Lower Bucks Hospital for a laceration to his hand.
While being treated, the suspect became violent and struck an officer. The suspect was quickly subdued and continued to receive treatment for his hand.
The officer involved sustained minor injuries.
After being released from Lower Bucks Hospital, Arthur Knauss was taken to District Justice Jean Seaman, Jamison, where he was arraigned and sent to Bucks County Prison in lieu of $75,000. bail. He is charged with assault of a law enforcement officer, resisting arrest, public drunkenness and disorderly conduct.