DOYLESTOWN >> Indivisible Bucks County released the following statement regarding its endorsement of Democratic candidate Mark Lomax for Bucks County Sheriff:
"Since its inception, Indivisible Bucks County has refrained from endorsing candidates during the primary. This year’s race for Bucks County Sheriff is different. Why? Because one candidate has a proven track record of justice and fairness, plus decades of experience in law enforcement. This candidate is, quite simply, head and shoulders above his challenger.
"Indivisible Bucks County enthusiastically endorses Mark Lomax for Bucks County Sheriff. We believe he is the right person at the right time to bring Bucks County into a fairer, more just future.
“As Sheriff, Mark says, 'I’ll bring my personal experiences of growing up in Philadelphia in the 1960s and 1970s during some very tumultuous times of bad relations between the police and communities of color. I bring a unifying voice. As a law enforcement consultant, I have been hired as a subject matter expert on the use of force, racial profiling, civil unrest, and police management.'
"Mark Lomax’s vision is aligned with Indivisible Bucks County’s dedication to improving equity and increasing justice and fairness. We are pleased to endorse him for Bucks County Sheriff."