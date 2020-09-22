NEWTOWN TOWNSHIP >> Indivisible Bucks County issued the following statement announcing its endorsement of Christina Finello, a Democrat running for the 1st Congressional District.
“We are proud to support Christina Finello in her campaign to represent the people of the First Congressional District. Christina has a history of fighting for the most vulnerable in our community and a commitment to the ideals that bring our Indivisible group together: equality, justice, compassion, and inclusion.
“Christina has demonstrated her dedication to our community through her long record of service. Her work as the Deputy Director of the Bucks County Division of Housing and Human Services and the Philadelphia Veterans Court are ample evidence of that dedication to our community. We’ve been impressed with her depth of knowledge on how public policy impacts real families, and by her clear passion for helping our community thrive.
“One of Indivisible’s goals is to reduce the influence of money in American politics, and Christina Finello has demonstrated her commitment to that same principle by refusing to accept donations from corporate PACs. This is in direct opposition to her opponent, who encourages donations from corporations. That’s why we know we can count on Christina to put the people she serves first when she’s in Congress, to expand affordable healthcare and protect people with pre-existing conditions and rebuild an economy that works for everyone, not just those at the top.
“Christina Finello’s platform resonates with us and fits with the values that matter to us. Residents of the First District need a representative who fights for them instead of enabling the harmful agenda of Donald Trump that endangers the health of our community and erodes the democratic principles enshrined in our Constitution. Christina Finello has shown herself up to the challenge of rebuilding the agencies, programs and norms damaged by the President. Her opponent has shown himself unwilling or unable to to do so.
“To flip this seat, we need a candidate who can inspire a diverse coalition of voters from every corner of our district. We believe Christina Finello has the vision it takes to be that candidate. Indivisible Bucks County is ready to help mobilize this district and do the work to send this district’s first woman to Congress to be our representative.”