WASHINGTON, D.C. >> Bucks County Congressman Brian Fitzpatrick (PA-01) has joined a group of his colleagues in introducing the Campus Free Speech and Restoration Act. This bill is a response to the silencing of conservative voices across the nation.
The legislation will require public and private universities to report First Amendment violations to the Department of Education and publicly share campus policies on free speech. Failure to do so would restrict Title IV funding.
“We must uphold our foundational principles of free speech and ensure the open exchange of ideas and diversity of viewpoints on our college campuses,” said Rep. Fitzpatrick. “As a member of the Congressional Civility and Respect Caucus, I am dedicated to promoting civil discourse and protecting the right of every American to express their viewpoints.”
“Intellectual diversity and the free exchange of ideas are the lifeblood of higher education and of a vibrant democracy,” said Dr. Michael Poliakoff, President of the American Council of Trustees and Alumni. “Colleges and universities best serve students and the public when they foster an environment that welcomes, not discourages, open and honest discussion of controversial subjects. Public institutions, which Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 bars from illegal discrimination, must also observe the protections offered by the First Amendment. Likewise, private institutions that receive federal funding bear a responsibility to honor the policies they establish consistent with their mission.”