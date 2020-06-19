SOLEBURY >> Motorists, pedestrians and bicyclists who use the Centre Bridge-Stockton Toll-Supported Bridge could be impacted by construction activities that are scheduled to begin in the vicinity of that river crossing, the Delaware River Joint Toll Bridge Commission announced today.
Starting Monday morning, June 22 work crews will be making a series of repairs and improvements to the bridge’s Pennsylvania approach facilities. In July, the approach roadways at each end of the bridge are expected to undergo milling, repaving and restriping.
Motorists are likely to encounter periodic brief traffic stoppages at the triangular intersection on the bridge’s Pennsylvania approach. Also, the staircase that connects that bridge’s walkway with the Delaware Canal towpath (PA side) will need to be closed for foundation repairs.
The upcoming construction activities are all part of a seven-week-long project that is making repairs and improvements to approach roadways, curbs and sidewalks near three dual-lane steel-truss bridges linking Bucks County and Hunterdon County, N.J. Work at the bridge approaches is limited to 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays through Fridays. Work is being staged in an effort to maintain public access with nearby businesses through construction.
The significant anticipated upcoming work activities and travel impacts are as follows:
Centre Bridge-Stockton (June 22 to July 1; July 7-10)
- Replace six storm-water inlets with bicycle-safe grates on the Pennsylvania side;
- Replace/install curbs on the Pennsylvania side;
- Clean culvert and storm-water lines, inlets and drains within the Commission’s jurisdictional approaches at each end of the bridge;
- Extend a sidewalk on the Pennsylvania side;
- Repair the foundation supporting the steel staircase that links bridge’s walkway and Pennsylvania’s Delaware Canal towpath (see travel impacts below for closure information); and
- Mill and resurface the Commission’s asphalt approaches on both sides of the bridge, including around the triangular island on the Pennsylvania side.
Travel impacts for motorists: Intermittent flagger-controlled alternating single-lane travel for motor vehicles approaching the bridge when construction and paving activities take place along approach roadways 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Travel impacts for pedestrians and bicyclists: The steel staircase that connects the bridge’s walkway with the underlying canal towpath on the Pennsylvania side is scheduled to be closed – around the clock -- Wednesday, June 24, and Thursday, June 25. In the event of bad weather or other delays, the closure will be extended to Friday, June 26, as a make-up work day. The closure is needed so work crews can install a new concrete foundation beneath the stair facility. Bicyclists and pedestrians are advised to plan ahead and use the Lumberville-Raven Rock Toll-Supported Pedestrian Bridge to the north or the New Hope-Lambertville Toll-Supported Bridge’s walkway to the south as connection points for loop trips between the Delaware & Raritan Canal towpath in New Jersey and the Delaware Canal towpath in Pennsylvania.
As with any construction project of this nature, the work schedule and travel impacts are subject to change due to weather, emergencies and other considerations.