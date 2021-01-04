LOWER MAKEFIELD >> Tiffany Thomas-Smith of Lower Makefield has announced her candidacy for judge on the Bucks County Court of Common Pleas.
A life-long Democrat, Thomas-Smith said she will be seeking the party’s nomination in the primary election on May 18; the general election this year takes place on November 2.
Thomas-Smith has two decades of legal experience, mainly in family law. She is the owner and managing partner of The Thomas Smith Firm P.C. in Newtown.
Her campaign will be grounded on the principles of “experience, integrity and community.”
If elected, Thomas-Smith said she will be a judge "for our community.”
A proponent of compassionate justice, Thomas-Smith said her professional background as a family lawyer and public defender, and her personal experiences, will give her “unique insight” when deciding cases.
Thomas-Smith said she believes that improved communication and relationships between the community, law enforcement and the courts will lead to improved safety and security for all aspects of the community.
During the COVID-19 shutdown, Thomas-Smith kept her office open, successfully adapting to all safety guidelines and restrictions. She said she will use her know-how and leadership ability to make the courthouse more accessible.
Thomas-Smith is a skilled advocate, with two decades of experience in family and criminal law. She is a litigator with courtroom experience and a trained mediator and collaborative attorney. She currently sits on the boards of the United Way of Bucks County and the Bucks County Bar
Association and she is the chair of the Diversity and Inclusion Committee for the Bar.
Tiffany serves as the solicitor of the Bucks County Democratic Committee and was on the Voter Protection Team for the Pennsylvania State Democratic Party.
In addition, she is actively involved with charitable organizations, including the Healing Consciousness Foundation supporting breast cancer "thrivers" and WISER School, which supports education for young women in Africa.
Thomas-Smith is a Lower Makefield resident and mother of two Pennsbury graduates. She is a graduate of Duke University and the Howard University School of Law.
For more information about Thomas-Smith, visit www.tiffanythomassmith.com