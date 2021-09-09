DOYLESTOWN >> Hundreds of homes and businesses in Bucks County have reported damage so far from the remnants of Hurricane Ida, while a preliminary tally puts the storm's impact to public infrastructure at $9.4 million.
Compiled Tuesday, the numbers are expected to grow as emergency management crews continue assessing the storm’s fallout. Public infrastructure includes roads, bridges and public property, such as public parks and government buildings.
Damage from Ida, which produced three tornadoes in Bucks County and dumped more than 10 inches of rain in some locations, has been reported countywide.
Bucks County Emergency Management Agency by Wednesday afternoon, Sept. 8 had received more than 350 reports of damage from residents and businesses through its online damage reporting form, including 64 reports of major damage. Damage report numbers are likely to change as more information is collected.
To put eyes on reported damage, Bucks EMA on Wednesday sent out four teams across Bucks County, each manned by personnel from Bucks EMA, Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency and the Federal Emergency Management Agency. The teams toured nearly 100 properties with reported damage.
Reports were still pouring in Wednesday afternoon, and no dollar figure had been attached yet to the damage to homes and businesses.
Residents and business owners are urged to report storm-related damage to the municipality in which the damage occurred. Alternatively, damage can be reported directly to the county online.
Municipalities should report damage to Bucks County EMA.
Anyone experiencing homelessness as a result of the storms should contact Bucks County Housing Link for assistance at 1-800-810-4434.