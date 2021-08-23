BENSALEM >> Local job seekers looking for a new career will have an abundance of options from a multitude of employers attending the Bucks County Fall Job Fair on Sept. 15 at Neshaminy Mall.
Hosted by RecruitmentQueen, a Bucks County-based digital job board, the career fair features a variety of positions in various industries, including education, healthcare, customer service, banking, CDL truck driving and manufacturing.
In all, more than 200 jobs will be available at the job fair, which is expected to feature career opportunities from more than a dozen employers. So far, the following employers have signed up to exhibit: Philadelphia Federal Credit Union, Bayada, Traffic Plan, Care Finders Total Care, Growth Horizons, The First National Bank & Trust Company of Newtown, Sykes, Weber Display & Packaging, Humanus Corporation, Delta T Group, Ashley Home Stores & Regency Furniture, and Community Options, Inc.
RecruitmentQueen will add employers until soon before the event.
Job seekers will have the opportunity to network with and speak to local recruiters and hiring managers. Even though the career fair is held at a shopping mall where dress codes do not apply, job seekers should dress for success, according to RecruitmentQueen founder, Jennifer Schultz said. Professional attire is recommended.
If you go
RecruitmentQueen’s Bucks County Job Fall Job Fair will be held in the Barnes & Noble Court at Neshaminy Mall, 707 Neshaminy Mall in Bensalem on Sept. 15 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. To learn more, visit www.recruitmentqueen.com/jobfairs. Employers interested in participating can call Jennifer Schultz at 267-981-5976 or email jennifer@recruitmentqueen.com.
About RecruitmentQueen
www.RecruitmentQueen.com is a hyper-local digital recruitment job board dedicated to employers and job seekers in Bucks County, Pa. The site offers custom recruiting solutions including a job network portal. The Web site reaches thousands of job seekers across thousands of regional, industry, niche and diversity job sites and job search engines.