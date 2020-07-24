FAIRLESS HILLS >> The county’s first Household Hazardous Waste Collection of 2020 will be held Aug. 8 at Bucks County Technical High School, 610 Wistar Road, Fairless Hills.
Sponsored once again by the Bucks County Commissioners and the Bucks County Planning Commission, the event will be held rain or shine from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., contingent only upon Bucks County remaining in the green phase of Gov. Wolf’s reopening plan.
This year’s previously scheduled collections were forced to cancel because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Aug. 8 collection will be held differently from past events, in that it is a no-contact event for which pre-registration is required.
To sign up, go to the collection’s Eventbrite page, click the “Register” button and select the time you plan to arrive from a list of available time slots. All HHW items must be in the trunk of a car, the cargo area of an SUV or the bed of a truck.
When you get to the event, remain inside your vehicle. Staff will remove the items from your vehicle for you.
The driver must be the only person in the vehicle and must be wearing a mask.
These new regulations have been put in place by the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection.
Please be aware that this event is for collection of residential waste only. No items will be accepted from businesses, industries or institutions.
Acceptable items include: pesticides; oil-based paint and paint products; automotive products (gasoline, motor oil, antifreeze); pool chemicals; degreasers and cleaners; mercury thermostats; fluorescent tubes; fire extinguishers; mini propane tanks of two pounds or less; lead-acid batteries (car, marine, motorcycle and truck); and rechargeable, lithium or button-type household batteries. There is a limit of 25 gallons or 220 pounds of acceptable materials per household.
Unacceptable items include, but are not limited to: TVs and other electronics, appliances, asbestos, medical waste, explosives, radioactive and unidentified waste, large gas cylinders, tires and smoke detectors. Please note that if you have water-based latex paint or alkaline batteries, these can be safely put in your regular trash collection and therefore will not be accepted at the collection.
Guidelines for safely transporting household hazardous waste to the collection sites include:
- Keep all products in their original containers with labels intact and lids on tight.
- Place materials securely in a box to prevent spilling.
- Wrap leaking containers in newspaper and place in a plastic container for transport.
- Do not mix materials.
- Do not leave hazardous materials loaded in a vehicle or other hot, unventilated areas for prolonged periods.
- Do not smoke near any chemicals.