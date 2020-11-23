HARRISBURG >> Gov. Tom Wolf and Health Sec. Rachel Levine Monday announced new COVID-19 restrictions on bars, restaurants, and indoor and outdoor gatherings.
In response, Pennsylvania House Republican Caucus Spokesperson Jason Gottesman made the following statement:
“While Pennsylvanians prepare to go Black Friday shopping at big box retailers unrestricted by new orders from Gov. Wolf, bars and restaurants are going to be left to languish under more onerous limitations on their ability to do business during what should be a robust holiday season.
“Pennsylvanians are currently policing their own activity during the recent uptick in COVID-19 cases. What they do not need during this unprecedented holiday season is the heavy hand of government forcing them to do that which they have been doing on their own accord for months.”
