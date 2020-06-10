Lansdale, PA (19446)

Today

Partial cloudiness early, with scattered showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High near 90F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Low near 75F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.