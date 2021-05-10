DOYLESTOWN >> The Homers for Hope adult baseball team will host a game on Sunday, May 16 to recognize Reagan Rutenberg, a Bucks County nine-year old girl battling cancer.
The team is part of the Homers for Hope nonprofit organization and competes in the 28+ BuxMont MSBL, with all players on the team having dedicated their season to fundraising on behalf of the Rutenberg family in an effort to help pay their bills during this difficult time.
The game will see the Homers for Hope Yankees take on the Montco Phillies at Hanusey Park (4757 Gordon Road, Doylestown 18902), and several pre-game ceremonies are planned beginning at 9:45 a.m.
The Rutenberg family will be in attendance, and many of Reagan’s classmates are expected to be there. The pre-game event will include Reagan being presented with an official jersey, a ceremonial first pitch, and an unveiling of how much money has been raised to help support the family.
The game is open to the public and the community is invited to attend to cheer Reagan and the team. Donations will be accepted at the game, or can be made online at: https://give.classy.org/yankees2021
After the game, Station Tap House in Doylestown will host a “Dine & Donate” with a portion of all food tabs to be donated to help the Rutenberg’s when mentioning Homers for Hope.
About the Rutenberg Family
Shari Rutenberg is a single mom of four who lives in Doylestown. For the past 10 years she's had countless trips to CHOP as her oldest child, James, has been fighting childhood diabetes. However, on January 6 she found herself at CHOP for a different and more scary reason - her youngest child, 9-year-old Reagan, facing a diagnosis of Leukemia.
In less than 72 hours from receiving that devastating news, Reagan would go through surgery and begin chemo, yet her smile and spirit remained bright.
Shari has been forced to leave her job cleaning houses to be with Reagan essentially eliminating their income for six to eight months. Shari and her family have a deep faith in God, and the Doylestown community is looking to rally behind them however possible as they have a long and scary journey ahead.
The Homers for Hope Yankees, a men's amateur baseball team based in Doylestown, have made it their mission to help the family during this difficult time. The team is currently accepting donations to help pay the bills for this family, allowing Shari to focus on supporting Reagan during the toughest fight of her young life.
About Homers for Hope
Homers for Hope is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization, with a mission to provide financial assistance for families that are coping with a traumatic life event at no fault of their own. Homers for Hope organizes baseball and softball related events to raise funds in support of paying household bills for these families, allowing them to focus their attention on the situation at hand. Through 2019 Homers for Hope has helped over two dozen families in need, by paying out over $260,000 towards their bills.