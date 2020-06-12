DOYLESTOWN >> Summer Quest, Bucks County Free Library’s favorite time of the year, will return on Saturday, June 20 bringing with it six weeks of fun.
"Each year, we look forward to seeing the families who participate in Summer Quest. We love the happy busyness of our branches as children stream in to watch performers and patrons pick up reading logs," said event organizers. "We enjoy hearing what people are reading and which Summer Quest challenges they’re enjoying. We love bringing the Bucks County community together."
But this year, because of COVID-19, Summer Quest will be different. During Summer Quest, participants will still be creating, exploring, reading and writing. They'll still be tracking reading minutes, earning limited-edition badges, and enjoying live performances together. But all of this fun will take place online so that everyone can stay safe.
Beanstack Reading Challenge for Kids, Teens and Adults
This year the goal is for Bucks County to read for one million minutes. Participants won’t need to use a reading log; instead they'll be using Beanstack, an online reading site to track minutes.
Readers will be able to submit book reviews and mark off challenges they’ve completed to earn badges. They'’ll also be able to check out the schedule of upcoming performances. Readers of all ages can use Beanstack on the web or via an app. Visit the library's Summer Quest page at buckslib.org/summerquest for information on creating a Beanstack account and instructions for downloading the app.
Summer Quest Limited Edition Badges
As in past years, kids, teens and adults can earn badges by completing challenges that encourage users to explore, write, and create. The 2020 badges are: Wondrous Wilderness, Bona Fide Fan, Once Upon a Time, Schooner or Later, Standing Ovation, and Wandering Wordsmith. Readers will be able to complete the badge challenges at home.
To help kids with their Summer Quest challenges, the library has created easy-to-grab take-away Activity Bags. Parents can pick these up at their branch using the curbside pickup service. A different Activity Bag will be released each week of Summer Quest: Once Upon a Time (June 22-27), Bona Fide Fan (June 29-July 4), Wondrous Wilderness (July 6-11), Wandering Wordsmith (July 13-18), Schooner or Later (July 20-25) and Standing Ovation (July 27-August 1).
The library will have limited quantities of Activity Bags, and they’ll be available on a first-come, first-served basis.
Once a badge is earned, readers can can pick up a cloth patch using curbside pickup or by visiting the local branch.
Live Performances
This year the library will have a wide spectrum of weekly entertainers who will perform virtually. The audience will be able to watch as the library host live performances by Ran’D Shine, Mad Science, Dinoman, a BMX bike show, and more. A full schedule of events will be posted on the website, Beanstack, and social media.
All programs will be broadcast live at 10 a.m. on Tuesdays, with the exception of the kick-off and end-of-summer performances. Summer Quest will kick off with a live Zoom performance by Magician Ari Paul on Saturday, June 20 at 10 a.m. The end-of-summer performance, featuring the Trinidad Steel Drum Band, will take place on Saturday, August 1 at 3:30 p.m. The programs will bel archived for one week.
Quick Bite Videos
New this year! The Children’s Services staff will be offering live Quick Bite Videos. Some of these will tie into badge challenges, whereas others will run the gamut from hula hoop tricks to sign language tips, origami ideas, and more.
To learn more about Summer Quest, visit buckslib.org/summerquest.
Summer Quest 2020 is made possible, in part, through the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development’s Educational Improvement Tax Credit (EITC) Program and the following donors: Covenant Bank, Fred Beans, Friends of Yardley-Makefield Library, Friends of Doylestown Library, C&N, J.P. Mascaro & Sons, Waste Management, and Weis Markets. To learn how your business can partner with BCFL to make a meaningful impact on the Bucks County community, contact Michelle Wexler, Development Director at 215.348.0332, ext. 1115 or wexlerm@buckslib.org.