BUCKS COUNTY >> After four decades with Heritage Conservancy, serving the past 10 years as president, Jeffrey L. Marshall is set to retire on July 1. He will continue to serve the land conservation and historic preservation organization on a part-time basis as a senior advisor.
When one thinks of the character and essence of Bucks County and its surrounding areas, it is the open spaces and historic places that likely come to mind. Marshall has dedicated his career with Heritage Conservancy to protecting these elements that make up the tapestry of the community, and we all have benefitted as a result.
Assuring a smooth transition for the Doylestown-based non-profit, Heritage Conservancy’s Board of Directors is actively involved with the search process for a highly-skilled candidate to lead the organization and to build upon the substantial achievements of Jeff Marshall.
“Heritage Conservancy is well-positioned for this transition to happen. Our talented and dedicated staff with Linda Cacossa, our long-term Chief Operating and Financial Officer, Kris Kern, our Director of Resource Protection, and other key individuals, can seamlessly carry the organization forward,” said Stephen Phillips, Chair of the Conservancy’s Board of Directors. “We are confident our current management team will continue their good work as we find our new President, and we are pleased that Jeff will remain a part of the organization as senior advisor.”
Marshall helped elevate the Conservancy’s nationally-recognized status as a premier conservator. His work has been recognized on the national, state, and local level. Throughout his long career with Heritage Conservancy, Jeff has had more than 40 properties that he nominated be added to the National Register of Historic Places.
Supplementing his commitment to preservation beyond his role with Heritage Conservancy, Marshall has long been active in organizations such as The National Barn Alliance, where he served as President, and he was a founder and President of the Board of The Historic Barn and Farm Foundation in Pennsylvania. His extensive experience was shared with The Pennsylvania Land Trust Association, where he served as President of the Board, and as a board member of Preservation Pennsylvania.
“What started out as a job that fit my interest in history turned into a career and a passion,” said Marshall. “Conservation is all about connections; to the past, to the future, to the community and to the land. As our familiar places change, we recognize that we begin to lose our sense of place and what makes a community different from its neighboring ones. I have been lucky to be in a position that advocates for the land and our historic structures and to have the opportunity to make a lasting impact in the community I grew up in.”
Marshall’s remarkable career has been recognized through the inaugural Bucks County Preservation Legacy Award presented by the Bucks County Commissioners, as well as a Lifetime Achievement Award and the 2015 Ambassador of Bucks County.
An author of six books on land protection and historic preservation, including Barns of Bucks County and Farmhouses of Bucks County, Marshall is looking forward to focusing more on his historic preservation passion and book writing.
While this chapter of Marshall’s storied career is coming to a close, his work with the Conservancy will continue, as he contributes his wealth of experience as a part-time senior advisor.
“The board and the staff of Heritage Conservancy are proudly celebrating with Jeff and wish him the best in his well-deserved retirement. He will always be a part of Heritage Conservancy, and his commitment to its mission will have impact for generations to come,” said Maria Rieders, Vice Chair of Heritage Conservancy’s Board of Directors.
“We are in a strong position to welcome a new president, and we look forward to expanding upon our mission to preserve our natural and historic resources together with our outstanding staff and management team,” Linda Cacossa said. “Heritage Conservancy has already facilitated the preservation of over 15,500 acres of land in our region; it’s exciting to think of where we can go next.”