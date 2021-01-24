SOLEBURY >> Thanks to generous donors and support, the Bucks County Audubon Society has captured the sun.
On Jan. 16, members and friends gathered on the grounds of the Honey Hollow Environmental Education Center at 2877 Creamery Road, New Hope, to officially cut the ribbon on its new solar array installed on the roof of its Visitors Center, a 1936 renovated barn.
“This past fall, we finally were able to install our solar panels and they are now up and functioning. Bucks Audubon is running on renewable energy,” proclaimed executive director Stacy Carr-Poole.
Carr-Poole joined members and friends for a ribbon cutting ceremony and a mini-tour of the panels and the facility via Zoom.
“We are very excited to be here and to celebrate this great accomplishment,” said Carr-Poole. “We decided when we were getting ready to celebrate our 50th anniversary that we wanted to do something big. We decided the best thing for the birds, the best thing for the environment and the best thing for the organization was to go solar.”
The society subsequently launched its “Capture the Sun” campaign, which brought in more than 250 monetary gifts in support of the project.
“We had a lot of community, foundation and business support and we want to give a huge thank you to our board of directors, to our wonderful subcommittee who drove this forward and to Exact Solar, our wonderful installers who were absolutely fabulous.”
Bob McGarry, co-President of the board of directors, joined the solar ribbon cutting remotely via Zoom.
“This project has been a priority for Bucks County Audubon for the past couple of years. And it’s really exciting to see it come to fruition,” said McGarry. “It’s also inspiring that Honey Hollow, a National Historic Landmark recognized for its contributions to conservation in the early 20th Century, is now powered by solar energy and is still leading on conservation almost 100 years later. It’s truly inspiring to be a part of that.
“Fostering the use of renewable energy and fighting climate change has been of the utmost importance to me for almost as long as I can remember. It’s just really meaningful to be part of something like this,” said McGarry, who again thanked the donors and supporters of the project for making it possible.
“This was not a pet project of mine or anyone else’s on the board. This was a communal effort to put our values into practice,” he said. “If you look at our mission statement, you will see we are dedicated to educating the people of our region on environmental issues with an emphasis on conservation. This project has allowed us to immediately begin conserving energy, conserving fossil fuels while also opening up new ways for us to educate the community on renewable energy and how it can ensure a brighter future for our environment.”
McGarry said he’s particularly excited by the prospect of integrating the new array into the society’s summer camps and programs “and hope that our visitors, members and volunteers feel inspired by what we’ve done here at Honey Hollow to find ways to advocate for the environment and conserve energy and resources.
“As wonderful as it is to have a solar array generating our electrical energy, we’re not done yet,” continued McGarry. “We’re considering replacing an old fossil fuel-powered furnace with a new, clean electrical one. Our advocacy committee is eager to find ways to continue to promote the use of renewable energy in this new year.”
Solebury Township Supervisor John Francis, who has used his position to promote the use of renewable energy in the township, welcomed the addition of a solar array at Honey Hollow and praised the society for its initiative to “demonstrate the will and the need to change our environment for the better.
“It’s inspiring to see that a dedicated community like this can come together to become a beacon for hope and change,” said Francis.
“Climate change remediation is one of Solebury Township’s priorities,” he continued. “We have already passed the Ready for 100 resolution sponsored by the Sierra Club and we are working on completing our energy transition plan in the coming months. This will spell out how we plan to achieve the goals of the RF100 and migrate our community to 100 percent clean energy.
“This is a wonderful, wonderful contribution toward that,” Francis said if the new solar array. “And with your help as you have demonstrated here we’re going to be really successful in doing that. Thank you Bucks Audubon for showing us how it’s done.”
Former board President Heidi Shiver, who was instrumental in getting the project off the ground, called the solar project “an outstanding achievement that will “help educate the community for years to come. A special thank you to all our generous donors who helped realize this project and for Stacy, Leo McDonald and the solar subcommittee for seeing this project through. And a special thank you to Exact Solar for doing an excellent installation job.”
Following the remarks, Carr-Poole and treasurer Alan Wilson, standing in for co-President Kalle Weeks, officially cut the ribbon on the new array.
Leo McDonald and Will Bock then led a behind-the-scenes tour of the inner workings of the new system.
The most visible part of the array is on the roof of the visitors center where 78 panels are now capturing the sun’s energy with each generating 380 watts of electricity.
In total, the array will generate 30 Kilowatts, or 30,000 watts, “which is a lot of energy,” said McDonald. “It will take care of all of our electrical needs and a great deal more so we are actually able to utilize all of this energy.
“We hope in the future to completely offset as much as possible our heating and cooling needs in addition to our electrical needs,” he said.
The heart of the array is located inside the historic barn where a series of electrical boxes and converters have been installed on one of the walls.
A net meter constantly shows the electricity being generated by the panels.
“Right now it’s showing 3,611 Kilowatt hours. That’s a lot. And the system has only been on for a few weeks,” said McDonald. “The electricity comes in as DC and flips over to AC and then is sent out to the building. Whatever isn’t used goes out to the grid - the neighbors, etc. And then at nighttime when it’s dark, the building will pull back the electricity from the grid.”
Right now, the system is oversized to accommodate air conditioning and to operate a fossil fuel-powered boiler, which will eventually be replaced by an electrical boiler.