SOLEBURY TOWNSHIP >> In August 2021, Washington Crossing Historic Park will welcome four new lambs to the Thompson-Neely Farmstead – and the public can help the park name them!
Donated by Willow Brook Farms, the new lambs (three males and one female) are Leicester Longwools: an English breed developed in the 18th century and found in George Washington’s flock at Mount Vernon.
From July 19 through 25, vote on the park's website for your favorite male and female names. These names were inspired by the history of the Thompson-Neely House and key figures who participated in the crossing.
Voting ends at 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, July 25. Any votes received after that will not be counted. Please vote only once.