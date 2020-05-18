WASHINGTON CROSSING >> Washington Crossing Historic Park (PA) may be partially closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but the 14 sheep who live at the park’s Thompson-Neely Farmstead still require food and care.
To support the flock, the Friends of Washington Crossing Park invite the public to sponsor a sheep. Sponsorship is $50 per sheep per week and patrons can pick the sheep they wish to support. Everyone who donates will receive a special thank you note from their sheep.
In addition to eating grass and plants in their meadow, the sheep require hay, regular veterinary care, medications, vitamins, fresh straw bedding, and the attention of the park’s farmstead manager, Ross.
Short bios on each sheep and sponsorship information can be found at WashingtonCrossingPark.org/sponsor-sheep.
All of Washington Crossing Historic Park’s sheep are heritage breeds that were raised for centuries before modern-day industrial agriculture. Breeds were cultivated over time to keep the animals well-adjusted to their environments.
The sheep raised in colonial America were mainly British breeds, which are the kind of sheep at the Thompson-Neely Farmstead. Six of them are Leicester Longwools, a breed that George Washington kept in his flock at Mount Vernon. These sheep have long, durable, lustrous wool. Four of the sheep are Dorsets and one is a Cotswald, which both have soft, fine white wool. The other sheep are a Doll/Southdown mix and a Hampshire/Shropshire mix.