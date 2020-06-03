FAIRLESS HILLS >> Bucks Knocks Out Hunger, United Way of Bucks County’s signature hunger-fighting event, has changed from a mass meal-packing event to a county-wide nonperishable food drive and fundraising campaign this year. Adapting to allow for social distancing, organizers have arranged four, contact-free, drop-off sites for food donations on Saturday, June 20th and hope to raise $100,000 for hunger relief in Bucks County.
In addition to gathering 25,000 pounds of food, funds raised by BKO Hunger will support partner organizations to harvest and deliver fresh local produce to food-relief sites, to purchase dairy products and eggs, and to support Fresh Connect, the free farmer’s market for families in need. For the first time, BKO Hunger will also support delivery of food to the homes of those who are food insecure and who are most vulnerable to COVID-19.
Tim Philpot, United Way's Director for Financial Stability and Health, says, "Bucks Knocks Out Hunger is more important this year than ever, with so many more people out of work and struggling because of COVID-19. We know that many in our community want to help and supporting BKO Hunger is a perfect way for them to do that.”
United Way will be collecting non-perishable foods on Saturday, June 20th from 9:00 am to Noon at four locations in the county: YMCA of Bucks County in Doylestown, Bucks County Community College in Newtown, St Luke’s University Health Network and Hospital in Quakertown, and the Neshaminy Mall in Bensalem. To ensure the drop offs are contactless, food will be collected in the parking lots. Donors should place their food donations in boxes or bags in their trunks, drive to one of the locations, and volunteers will retrieve the donations remotely.
Hunger and food insecurity are significant problems in Bucks County. Before the onset of COVID-19 about 8% of all Bucks County residents were considered food-insecure, including 12% of all children. Estimates are that food insecurity has more than doubled in the last two months in Bucks County because of COVID-19 related financial pressures. While some governmental resources are helping, there are still tremendous gaps.
This year’s campaign was kicked off with a generous donation of $7,500 from Penn Community Bank. It also was the beneficiary of donations collected during Visit Bucks County’s Restaurant Week in April. Other local sponsors include, Airline Hydraulics, Bucks County Community College, Charity Services, Comcast, First National Bank and Trust of Newtown, Michael Antolino Construction, New Jersey Manufacturers Insurance Company, (NJM), Parx Casino, PECO, Solvay, Suez Water & Process Technologies, and Saint Philip's Episcopal Church (New Hope). Gatehouse Media, including The Bucks County Courier Times and Intelligencer, serve as the official "fight promoters" for BKO Hunger.
Donations can be made online at www.uwbucks.org/bkohunger, dropped off at any Penn Community Bank, or by mailing a check to United Way of Bucks County, 413 Hood Boulevard, Fairless Hills, PA 19030,with “BKO Hunger” in the memo line.
About United Way of Bucks County: For over 65 years, United Way of Bucks County has been improving lives by uniting donors, advocates, and volunteers around the common good. United Way focuses on the building blocks for a good life: a quality education, a stable income, and good health. For more information, call 215.949.1660 or visit www.uwbucks.org.