NEW HOPE >> The New Hope Borough Police Department is investigating a retail theft that occurred on March 3 at approximately 9:54 a.m. at the New Hope Vape & Tobacco Outlet at 11A West Bridge Street.
Police said the subject entered the store and grabbed a carton of Newport cigarettes from the counter and ran out of the store.
The suspect is described as a white male, approximately 5 feet 8 inches to 5 feet 10 inches tall, in his late 20s to early 30s and bald.
The subject was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with an image of Bugs Bunny and “Bugs Bunny” written in large red lettering, black sweat pants, and black sneakers.
If you have any information regarding the identity of this offender, please contact New Hope Borough Police Department at (215) 862-3033.