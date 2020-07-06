PLUMSTEAD >> State Rep. Wendy Ullman, D-Bucks, on July 6 condemned the hateful message against police that was spray-painted on her Plumstead office building over the weekend.
“This anti-police and misogynistic act of vandalism is an offense to our entire community and what it stands for,” Ullman said. “I’m proud of how our residents and the police have come together to push for greater equality in our community. We’re not going be intimidated by such vile acts.
“Let me be clear to the perpetrators of this obscene crime: Hate has no place here, and I remain firmly committed to pursuing legislative solutions to elevate our society on its highest ideals, as we did with bipartisan police-reform legislation recently passed the House.”
Reported Sunday morning, Plumstead Police said the damage included a profane message spray painted on an outside wall that appeared to disparage police and made reference to the Black Lives Matter movement.
“This is hate speech. Whether it targets the Black Lives Matter Movement, or the police, is immaterial. This conduct is disgraceful, inciteful, and criminal,” said District Attorney Matthew D. Weintraub. “Hopefully, we will catch this vandal, and then we will prosecute the guilty party to the fullest extent of the law.”
The incident is under investigation by law enforcement.
State Sen. Steve Santarsiero, D-Bucks, echoed Ullman’s sentiments.
“Acts of hate have no place in our community,” he said. “While the police investigation of this incident moves forward, all of us need to commit ourselves to a civil discourse that lifts all people up and finds solutions to the problems that confront us. In the last few weeks in Harrisburg we did just that by passing important criminal justice reform legislation on a bipartisan basis. No act of vandalism or hate will deter us from that work.”