DOYLESTOWN >> On Sunday, November 1 a family-friendly Biden/Harris Rally takes place from 2 to 4 p.m. on the lawn of the Bucks County Administration Building (the former courthouse) at Court and Main streets. The event will feature Doylestown-based celebrities and community leaders including Broadway actors Justin Guarini and Jenny Lee Stern, Anthony Green from the band, Circa Survive, State Representative Wendy Ullman, and a host of other performers and special guest speakers.
The grassroots event will bring together community members to enjoy musical performances, bubbles, balloons, rally chants, and signs in support of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris. While the gathering will have a festive, block party atmosphere, attendees are requested to wear masks and maintain social distance.
Bucks County’s status as a swing county in a swing state makes it a crucial win for both candidates. Larissa Hopwood, organizer of the event, has been encouraged by how community members have stepped up for weekly rallies to ensure a strong Democratic presence at the polls.
“We’re all doing our best to make sure we have a consistent presence because we know that this is the most important election of our time and the nation’s eyes are on Bucks County. If we show up consistently, it will help give our neighbors who may be nervous about speaking out the courage to be more outspoken as well.” she said.
Hopwood is keenly aware of the opposition that she and other local Democrats are facing.
“There’s a Trump presence here in Bucks County. A lot of it was organized by someone with money. What’s great about what we're doing is that we’re community members… we’re not waiting for a green light. We’re not doing it with a lot of money. We’ve just got our enthusiasm and a lot of people power.”
Broadway star Jenny Lee Stern is excited to add her voice to the grassroots movement at Sunday’s Block Party.
“I am blessed with the opportunity to use my gifts to rise up in support of a future administration that will support and recognize Women’s Rights, LGBTQ Equality, the Arts, and Black Lives. I pray for a future America that my three daughters can be proud of, that will protect them, and is an accurate representation of our core beliefs. I will continue to stand patriotically and sing for hope and change.” Stern said.
This will be the culminating Biden-Harris rally in Doylestown prior to Tuesday’s General Election.
Community organizer, Marlene Pray, from Rise Up Doylestown, is also helping to organize the event, and remarked: "We are so excited about the wave of joy, love, justice and humanity that is rising up for all of the progressive candidates on the ballot! We are coming together with music, art, speakers, youth, families, and supportive local businesses who are behind the event."