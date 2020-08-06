HARRISBURG >> Governor Tom Wolf is recommending that the restart of school sports be delayed until Jan. 1 to "avoid any congregant settings."
Answering a question during a press conference regarding guidance on school sports, the Governor said, "The guidance is we ought to avoid any congregate settings. That means anything that brings people together is going to help that virus get us.
"We ought to do everything we can to defeat that virus," said the Governor. "Anytime we get together for any reason, that’s a problem, because it makes it easier for that virus to spread. So the guidance from us, the recommendation, is that we don’t do any sports until Jan. 1.”
According to published reports, the leaders of the PIAA, which oversees scholastic sports in Pennsylvania, would be releasing a statement later this afternoon.
In late July, the PIAA’s Board of Directors decided to go ahead with fall sports, but left the decision on when to start to the 12 PIAA districts and the school districts.
The PIAA approved three different scheduling scenarios for the start of the fall season: A regular start, an alternative schedule and a hybrid commencement.
Under the regular start, the first date for heat acclimatization would be Monday, Aug. 10, followed by the first practice on Monday, Aug. 17. The first contest dates set for Aug. 20 (golf), Aug. 24 (tennis), Aug. 28 (football) and Sept. 4 (cross country, girls volleyball, field hockey, soccer and water polo).
Under the alternate start, the first contest date would be Sept. 14 for all sports except football, which would begin on Sept. 18. Teams still must have a minimum of three weeks of training leading up to the first contest, with the exception of golf (three days) and tennis (one week).
Under the hybrid plan, competition would begin no later than Oct. 5. The alternative plans can vary from sport to sport, the PIAA said in a news release on its website.
The state's athletic governing body had essentially left the decision on which plan to follow up to the individual school districts. The board did not discuss the possibility of ending all fall sports seasons by Thanksgiving, which has been discussed on social media. The board had been scheduled to meet again on Aug. 26.
In response to the Governor's guidance, Pennsylvania House Republican Caucus Spokesperson Jason Gottesman made the following comment:
“Gov. Wolf is completely off the rails. After repeatedly saying school reopening decisions should be left to local school districts, after the PIAA paved the way for sports to safely resume, after his own Secretary of Health said earlier this week that guidance for PIAA events would be forthcoming, the governor today issued another unilateral ‘recommendation’—made without any advance notice or consultation with the General Assembly—that is devastating for student athletes, parents, and communities.
“In making his announcement, the governor did not justify why a place like Sullivan County that has five confirmed cases, must be treated the same as Allegheny County or Philadelphia. In fact, he provided no data or justification at all.
“For reasons beyond understanding, the governor waited until practices have already started, equipment has already been purchased, fees have already been paid, and dreams of a return to normalcy have already been formed by athletes and families alike.
“What is to become of student-athletes seeking scholarships? Why can professional sports and recreational leagues play events, but not PIAA sports? Why did this decision have to even be made today without consulting anyone in the people’s branch of government? These are just a few of the questions left unanswered by this unjustified and inconsistent decision.”