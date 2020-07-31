HARRISBURG >> Governor Tom Wolf today (July 31) said there is no truth in "widespread rumors that I will soon be announcing a statewide school building closure or cancelling classes this fall.
"I want to be clear: I am not closing school buildings or cancelling classes," wrote Wolf in a Tweet
Earlier this month, state Department of Health and Department of Education Secretary Pedro Rivera announced updated guidance to help PA schools safely reopen for in-person learning.
In a news release, Rivero stated that each school district will be responsible for determining if classes should resume in-person, remotely or a combination of both.
“Our goal is to ensure a safe return to school for students, educators and staff by following best practices to mitigate the spread of the virus, including wearing face coverings and maintaining social distancing,” Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said. “In those instances when someone tests positive, public health staff from the department will immediately assist the school with risk assessment, isolation and quarantine recommendations, and other infection control recommendations.”
The following guidelines outline the best practices for maintaining the health and safety of students, teachers and other school staff:
- Masks must be worn by students and staff at school and on the bus as required by the order signed by Sec. of Health Dr. Levine on July 1, with some exceptions. Masks can be removed to eat or drink.
- Students or caregivers should do a daily symptom screening before leaving for school.
- Students, teachers and other staff are strongly encouraged to follow social distancing throughout the day with 6 feet of separation between desks and other seating.
- If possible, hold classes in gyms, auditoriums, other large spaces or outdoors, where physical distancing can be maintained.
- Student seating should be facing in the same direction.
- Limit student interactions by staggering class times, creating one-way walking patterns in hallways, and, when feasible, keeping students in a classroom and rotating teachers instead.
- For breakfast and lunch, consider serving individually packaged meals in classrooms and avoid across-the-table seating. If meals are served in a cafeteria, sit students at least 6 feet apart.
- Limit the number of students on playgrounds at one time and encourage social distancing.
- Encourage the use of virtual gatherings, events, and extracurricular activities.
“The health and safety of students, teachers and staff must be paramount as schools prepare for the upcoming school year,” said Rivera.
“The Department of Education has been focused on supporting schools with resources and best practices to help school leaders make informed decisions within their local contexts and in response to evolving conditions.”