Governor Tom Wolf speaking to reporters. Governor Tom Wolf and Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine provided an update on the coronavirus known as COVID-19 and outline ongoing efforts to mitigate the virus in Pennsylvania. The Department of Health anticipates that there will be more Pennsylvanians who test positive for COVID-19 in the coming days and weeks and it is important for residents to know the commonwealth is prepared and to be prepared themselves. People have a higher chance of testing positive for COVID-19 if they have traveled to a country or state with known community outbreaks or have come in contact with someone who has the virus. The Wolf Administration is working with the health care community across Pennsylvania to keep them informed, consult on patient testing, and ensure they have the resources they need to care for patients. March 16, 2020 – Harrisburg Pa