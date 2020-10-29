DOYLESTOWN >> The Fred Beans Family of Dealerships is offering several discounts on automotive services, including a free oil change, to both retired and active military personnel on Veterans Day. The discounts are available throughout Veterans Day on Wednesday, Nov. 11 and can be combined. Find coupons for each of the three Veterans Day discounts at https://www.fredbeans.com/veterans-day-appreciation/.
Present both the appropriate coupon and a valid Military or Veterans ID to take advantage of one or more of the three Veterans Day offers at Beans. The first is a free oil change of up to five quarts of conventional, synthetic or diesel oil and a filter. The second is 20 percent off a service bill. No appointment is necessary for these two offers. To receive another $20 off an automotive service, pre-schedule an appointment for Nov. 11 online at https://www.fredbeans.com/service-department/.
All Veterans Day offers are valid at any Fred Beans service location as a small show of appreciation for those who have made great sacrifices through their military service. Beans will also present all U.S. servicemembers and veterans with an American flag pin. To find a service location, visit https://www.fredbeans.com/service-department/, or call 1-800-23-BEANS.